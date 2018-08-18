1 person killed after crashing motorcycle in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A person died after crashing their motorcycle in Memphis.
According to police, the motorcyclist crashed on Knight Arnold and Lamar Avenue around 9 p.m. Friday.
The driver was transported to Regional One in critical condition, but police said the victim did not survive their injuries.
The motorcyclist did not survive his injuries. https://t.co/Nlgh8JGle5— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 18, 2018
Police have not yet identified the victim.
It is unclear if any other vehicle was involved in the accident.
