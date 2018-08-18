  • 1 person killed after crashing motorcycle in Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A person died after crashing their motorcycle in Memphis. 

    According to police, the motorcyclist crashed on Knight Arnold and Lamar Avenue around 9 p.m. Friday. 

    The driver was transported to Regional One in critical condition, but police said the victim did not survive their injuries. 

    Police have not yet identified the victim. 

    It is unclear if any other vehicle was involved in the accident. 

