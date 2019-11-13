  • 1 person killed after shooting in Whitehaven, officials say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators are searching for answers after a person was killed in Whitehaven.

    Officers were called to the 5300 block of Neely Rd. near the state line around 6:40 Wednesday morning.

    The victim was taken to Regional One and pronounced dead at the hospital, according to MPD.

    No suspect information is available at this time.

    This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

