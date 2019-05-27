1 person killed in 3 car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police officers were called to the scene of a deadly crash in Memphis.
According to police, the three-car accident happened at Summer and Trafalgar late Sunday night.
All northbound lanes of traffic on Summer were temporarily closed, however, they are currently open.
One man was pronounced dead on the scene. Another person was taken to Regional One but, they are expected to be okay.
