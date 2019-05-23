  • 1 person killed in head-on Memphis crash

    Updated:

    Memphis police are investigating a deadly crash in Memphis. 

    According to police, the accident happened on the 2600 block of Chelsea just before 9 a.m. today. 

    Police said there were two cars involved and it was a head-on collision. 

    According to MPD, one person was pronounced dead on the scene. 

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories