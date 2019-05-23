1 person killed in head-on Memphis crash

Memphis police are investigating a deadly crash in Memphis.
According to police, the accident happened on the 2600 block of Chelsea just before 9 a.m. today.
Police said there were two cars involved and it was a head-on collision.
According to MPD, one person was pronounced dead on the scene.
At 8:52 a.m. officers responded to an Accident at 2655 Chelsea. This is a 2-car accident/head-on collision involving an overturned vehicle. One person has been pronounced deceased on the scene.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 23, 2019
