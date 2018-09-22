  • 1 person killed, suspect in custody after shooting at Collierville factory

    COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - One person was killed after a shooting in Collierville. 

    Police confirmed the victim was pronounced dead on scene. 

    The shooting happened at the IPS Corporation on Industrial Park Lane around 8 p.m.

    The suspected shooter has been taken into custody and is currently being questioned by officers. 

    We are still working to find the details surrounding the shooting. 

    According to investigators, the suspected shooter fled the scene and was later captured. 

    According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, they assisted Collierville police in the search for the suspected shooter. 

    A K-9 unit was brought in to assist the search also. 

