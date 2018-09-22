1 person killed, suspect in custody after shooting at Collierville factory

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - One person was killed after a shooting in Collierville.
Police confirmed the victim was pronounced dead on scene.
The shooting happened at the IPS Corporation on Industrial Park Lane around 8 p.m.
The suspected shooter has been taken into custody and is currently being questioned by officers.
We are still working to find the details surrounding the shooting.
HAPPENING NOW: SCSO K-9 on scene aiding @colliervillepd in search for shooting suspect at industrial factory. Working to learn more. pic.twitter.com/yFOJVB0WuB— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) September 22, 2018
According to investigators, the suspected shooter fled the scene and was later captured.
According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, they assisted Collierville police in the search for the suspected shooter.
A K-9 unit was brought in to assist the search also.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Confederate 901 protesting in Memphis this weekend
- At least 40 incidents where MPD officers were disciplined for deactivating body cameras, mayor says
- Memphis man admits to whipping 6-year-old child to death with extension cord
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}