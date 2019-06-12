1 person rushed to hospital after being hit by pickup truck in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a pickup truck in Memphis.
Police said the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Hollywood and Jackson.
According to MPD, the victim – who has not yet been identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
The suspect was reportedly driving a silver pickup truck.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian at Hollywood and Jackson at approx. 1:30 pm. The victim was xported in critical condition to ROH. The suspect was reportedly in a silver pickup truck.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 12, 2019
Call Crime Stoppers if you have any information relative to this crash.
