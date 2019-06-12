  • 1 person rushed to hospital after being hit by pickup truck in Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a pickup truck in Memphis.

    Police said the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Hollywood and Jackson. 

    According to MPD, the victim – who has not yet been identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    The suspect was reportedly driving a silver pickup truck. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

