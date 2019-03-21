1 person rushed to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Whitehaven.
Memphis police said the incident happened around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Corporate Avenue and Elvis Presley Boulevard.
According to MPD, the pedestrian was struck by the vehicle and taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Police said the driver responsible stayed at the scene of the crash for police to arrive.
The details surrounding the crash are still unclear.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Officers are on the scene of an accident at Corporate and Elvis Presley.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 21, 2019
Preliminary information is that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and is being transported in critical condition to ROH. The responsible party did remain on the scene.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}