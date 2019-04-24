1 person rushed to hospital after crash involving 18-wheeler on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was rushed to the hospital after a car crash involving an 18-wheeler on a major Memphis interstate.
Police said the accident happened Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. on I-240 eastbound near the Walnut Grove exit.
One person was taken via ambulance to Regional One and was listed in critical condition. The victim’s identity was not released.
It is unclear what led to the crash. However, TDOT officials said only one lane is open eastbound on I-240 and traffic is moving very slowly.
Westbound traffic was not affected, police said.
