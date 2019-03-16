  • 1 person rushed to hospital after crash involving 18-wheeler on I-40 bridge

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was rushed to the hospital after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Interstate 40 bridge. 

    Police said the crash happened around 5 p.m. Friday on the Hernando-DeSoto Bridge (I-40 bridge). 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    According to MPD, it happened in the eastbound lanes of traffic on the bridge.

    The vehicles involved were a tractor-trailer and an unknown grey vehicle.

    One person – who has not yet been identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition. 

    Traffic was significantly backed up eastbound following the crash, and it is expected to be cleared by 7:30 p.m. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories