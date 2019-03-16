1 person rushed to hospital after crash involving 18-wheeler on I-40 bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was rushed to the hospital after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Interstate 40 bridge.
Police said the crash happened around 5 p.m. Friday on the Hernando-DeSoto Bridge (I-40 bridge).
According to MPD, it happened in the eastbound lanes of traffic on the bridge.
The vehicles involved were a tractor-trailer and an unknown grey vehicle.
One person – who has not yet been identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Traffic was significantly backed up eastbound following the crash, and it is expected to be cleared by 7:30 p.m.
At 4:58 p.m. officers responded to a crash in the eastbound lane of traffic on the Hernando Desoto Bridge (I-40).— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 15, 2019
This was a crash involving a tractor trailer and a gray vehicle. One subject has been transported to Regional One in critical condition.
