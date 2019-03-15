  • 1 person rushed to hospital after motorcycle crashes into vehicle, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was rushed to the hospital after a motorcycle crashed into another vehicle. 

    Police said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday at Winchester Road and Fox Meadows Road in Hickory Hill.

    Westbound lanes surrounding the crash were shut down. It is unclear when it will be back open.

    According to MPD, one person was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

