1 person rushed to hospital after motorcycle crashes into vehicle, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was rushed to the hospital after a motorcycle crashed into another vehicle.
Police said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday at Winchester Road and Fox Meadows Road in Hickory Hill.
Mt. Moriah is handling an accident with critical injuries at Winchester and Fox Meadows involving 2 motorcyclists that have struck a vehicle. Westbound lanes have been shut down. MFD Unit #34 will be transporting a victim critical to Regional One.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 15, 2019
Westbound lanes surrounding the crash were shut down. It is unclear when it will be back open.
According to MPD, one person was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
