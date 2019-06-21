  • 1 person rushed to hospital after vehicle collides with motorcycle in Memphis neighborhood

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was rushed to the hospital after a vehicle collided with a motorcycle in Memphis.

    Police said the accident happened around 6 p.m. Thursday in the 4700 block of Briarberry Lane.

    According to investigators, the victim – a motorcyclist – was struck by a vehicle and taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    Police have not yet identified the victim, and the details surrounding what caused the crash are still unclear.

    The investigation is ongoing. 

