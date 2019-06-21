1 person rushed to hospital after vehicle collides with motorcycle in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was rushed to the hospital after a vehicle collided with a motorcycle in Memphis.
Police said the accident happened around 6 p.m. Thursday in the 4700 block of Briarberry Lane.
According to investigators, the victim – a motorcyclist – was struck by a vehicle and taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Police have not yet identified the victim, and the details surrounding what caused the crash are still unclear.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Raines Station officers are on the scene of an accident at 4725 Briarberry Lane. Preliminary information is that a motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle and is being transported in critical condition to Regional One. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 20, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}