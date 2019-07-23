  • 1 person rushed to Le Bonheur after shooting in Memphis, officials say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was taken to Le Bonheur after being shot in Memphis, according to fire officials. 

    Memphis police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Mountain Terrace Street in Frayser.

    According to fire officials, one male victim was taken by ambulance to Le Bonheur and is listed in critical condition. 

    MPD did not release any information regarding a suspected shooter. 

    The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.

