1 person rushed to Le Bonheur after shooting in Memphis, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was taken to Le Bonheur after being shot in Memphis, according to fire officials.
Memphis police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Mountain Terrace Street in Frayser.
According to fire officials, one male victim was taken by ambulance to Le Bonheur and is listed in critical condition.
MPD did not release any information regarding a suspected shooter.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 3053 Mountain Terrace.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 23, 2019
A male has been shot and is being transported in critical condition.
No suspect info was given.
