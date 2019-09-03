1 person shot, 1 detained in South Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was hurt and another is detained after a shooting in South Memphis.
Memphis police said the scene is located on the 700 block of Lucy Avenue.
One man was shot and taken to Regional One Hospital.
One person has been detained, but no other details are available.
This is an ongoing investigation.
