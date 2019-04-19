1 person shot at apartment complex in Raleigh

RALEIGH, Tenn. - A person is recovering after a shooting a Raleigh apartment complex.
The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Thursday at the River Grove Apartments. A FOX13 crew saw a person being transported from the scene in an ambulance.
Police have not provided an update on the victim’s condition or other details surrounding the incident.
Check back for updates.
