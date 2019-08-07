0 1 person shot at local community center after basketball game; gunman still on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - People in Binghamton are worried about their safety after a shooting at the Lester Community Center. Officials told us the shooting happened following a large fight after a basketball game.

Officers were called to the scene around midnight Wednesday morning.

According to police, the victim was taken from the scene on the 300 block of Tillman Street by a private vehicle.

A witness on the scene, that did not want to be identified, told us he saw the shooters get out of a car near Mimosa Ave. and open fire.

He told us he tried to hide behind a dumpster during the shooting.

"It makes it worse because the community center is where everybody comes together to play basketball and enjoy themselves... hangout to keep from being at home or getting in trouble. It’s sad for the community center to get trouble," the witness said.

Monterio Townes told us he lives just down the road from where the shooting happened.

"Man, I just hate this I just wish all our people would come together I just wish... something has to come to an end," Townes said.

Police are looking at video from SkyCops near the community center and video from a nearby business. The community center is just down the street from the Tilman Police Station.

"I guess we need more police presence at any given time of the day," said Townes.

One person was shot during the shooting. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition but has now been upgraded to non-critical. He's currently at home recovering.

We've been told he was shot in the side and has to use a walker to get around due to his injuries. He told us he doesn't know if he will go back to the community center to play basketball again.

No information about the shooter(s) has been released.

If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

