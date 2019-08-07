1 person shot at local community center, gunman still on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a shooting at a local community center. Officers were called to the scene around midnight Wednesday morning.
According to police, the victim was taken from the scene on the 300 block of Tillman Street by a private vehicle.
At some point during the fight, someone started shooting. One person was shot.
The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition but has now been upgraded to non-critical.
No information about the shooter has been released.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
This is a breaking and developing story. Check back for updates.
At 12:11 a.m. officers responded to an adult male shooting victim at ROH. He was listed as critical but is now listed as non-critical.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 7, 2019
It was determined that the victim was shot at 317 Tillman. The shooting occurred after a fight at this location.
Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}