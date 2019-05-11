  • 1 person shot to death in West Memphis neighborhood, police say

    WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - One person was killed in a shooting in West Memphis.

    The shooting happened around 10 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South 19th Street, according to police.

    Police said the victim – who has not yet been identified – was taken to the hospital but later died. 

    Detectives are still at the scene interviewing witnesses, and investigators are withholding information regarding the victim pending notification of family.

    The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear. 

