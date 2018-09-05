0 1 person sick after being exposed to possible mold at Memphis community center

New details were released about what led to the closure of the Ed Rice Community Center.

It's closed until further notice as the city looks into a possible mold problem there.

FOX13 spoke to a Shelby County Election Commissioner who made the call to the city about the problem.

One of the election commissioners said their worker got sick while working a recent election here.

All day on Friday, people came to the community center only to find a notice sign saying the building is closed.

“I went over to the center and saw that there was a real problem and then that’s when I got in touch with the administration,” said Shelby County election commissioner Norma Lester.

Lester is now searching for a new precinct to send voters, since the Ed Rice Community Center is closed.

“According to the election administrator, one of her workers got sick during that time and said they weren’t going to come back because they said the mold was so bad,” she explained.

The city hired an environmental expert to take a look after getting a 311 call about allergens and water damage.

“It was really appalling to me to find out they have shut down the community center,” said Harold Conner.

The Ed Rice Community Center is a pillar in Frayser.

Harold Conner, who has lived there for more than 20 years, fears that finding a new voting precinct could hurt those who don’t have transportation.

“By them shutting down this and then having to walk that far, it just puts them in harm’s way,” he said.

The notice posted on the door at the community center said there are other community centers more than three miles away.

“So, we’ll be looking at those sites to see if they will meet the requirements for us to use them as an alternative site,” Lester stated.

Something else to note, one of Frayser’s biggest events, “Block Party and Picnic for Peace” – hosted by

Tennessee State Rep. Antonio Parkinson, was set to take place on Sept. 28 at the center.

He said he was given no notice about this building being shut down he is changing the location and moving back to Austin Peay in Raleigh.

Parkinson’s in the process of reaching out to vendors and sponsors to let them know the location changed.

The city is expecting results back by next week.

We reached out to the city to find out what the status was at all the other community centers in Memphis. Here’s what they had to say.

“As to whether this is an issue city-wide, it’s not. We have well-kept facilities, we respond when there’s an issue,” said Nick Walker, Deputy Director, Parks and Neighborhoods.

It encourages anyone to submit an issue, so the city can respond.

