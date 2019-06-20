1 person taken to Le Bonheur Children's hospital after tree falls on top of home

MEMPHIS, Tenn - One person is recovering after the Memphis Fire Department said a tree fell on a house in Whitehaven.
FOX13 learned one juvenile, whose age has not been released, had to be taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.
MFD said there were multiple people inside the home, but everyone was able to get out.
FOX13 is working to learn how many people were inside when the tree came crashing down.
The house is located on the 1000 block of Whitaker Drive.
FOX13 is LIVE from the scene on Good Morning Memphis.
