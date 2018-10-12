1 person trapped after plane crash in Marshall Co.

MARSHALL CO., Miss. - One person is trapped after a plane crashed in Marshall County.
The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Tate Marshall Road and Wall Hill Road, according to the Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators said only one person was inside the plane when it crashed down, and that person is currently trapped inside.
That person's condition has not been released at this time.
Below is the general area where the crash happened:
