1 rushed to hospital after shooting at Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting at a Memphis gas station.
Police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Valero gas station on Knight Arnold Road and Mendenhall Road.
BREAKING: Shooting at Valero, Knight Arnold & Mendenhall. One person transported. Working for more information now... pic.twitter.com/puwczXhE9y— SCOTT MADAUS (@scottmadaus) November 20, 2018
According to officials, one person was rushed to Regional One. Their condition was not made available.
Police did not release any information regarding the suspected shooter.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
