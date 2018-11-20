  • 1 rushed to hospital after shooting at Memphis gas station

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting at a Memphis gas station. 

    Police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Valero gas station on Knight Arnold Road and Mendenhall Road. 

    According to officials, one person was rushed to Regional One. Their condition was not made available. 

    Police did not release any information regarding the suspected shooter. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories