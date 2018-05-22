1 shot after incident in North Memphis, police on the scene

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting in North Memphis.
Investigators were called to Jackson and Bayliss Ave where a man was shot. That man was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
No suspect information is available at this time.
If you have any information on this situation, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at Jackson/Bayliss where one male has been shot. The victim was transported to ROH in critical condition. No suspect information is available at this point. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 22, 2018
