  • 1 shot after incident in North Memphis, police on the scene

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting in North Memphis.

    Investigators were called to Jackson and Bayliss Ave where a man was shot. That man was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

    No suspect information is available at this time.

    If you have any information on this situation, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

