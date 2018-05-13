1 shot, another injured after shooting in North Mississippi

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. - Deputies responded to a shooting in Panola County around 9:30 Saturday night.
Investigators told FOX13 the shooting happened in Sardis, Mississippi near Como.
Officers said one person was shot while another person was injured. One victim was transported to a local hospital in Senatobia, Mississippi.
No suspect information is available at this time.
