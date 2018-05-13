  • 1 shot, another injured after shooting in North Mississippi

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. - Deputies responded to a shooting in Panola County around 9:30 Saturday night.

    Investigators told FOX13 the shooting happened in Sardis, Mississippi near Como.

    Trending stories:

    Officers said one person was shot while another person was injured. One victim was transported to a local hospital in Senatobia, Mississippi.

    No suspect information is available at this time.

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    1 shot, another injured after shooting in North Mississippi

  • Headline Goes Here

    Deputies searching for escaped inmate in Mississippi

  • Headline Goes Here

    Alabama man paralyzed by coral snake bite remains in ICU

  • Headline Goes Here

    Memphis weather: Pop-up showers expected across the Mid-South

  • Headline Goes Here

    Final construction started on Pyramid River Walk