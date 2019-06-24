1 shot in Hickory Hill neighborhood overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was injured during a shooting in Hickory Hill.
Investigators were called to the 5300 block of Hickory Greene Drive.
First responders arrived on the scene around midnight.
Police told FOX13 one person was taken to Regional One.
Another shooting happened nearby just hours before. One person was killed during that triple shooting.
