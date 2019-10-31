SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Deputies in Shelby County are searching for information in an Eads, Tennessee neighborhood.
Officers were called to the 1600 block of Reid Hooker Cove early Thursday morning.
One person has been shot on the scene. That person was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.
Investigators told FOX13 they were actively searching the area for a suspect who fled the scene. That search has now ended.
An SCSO spokesperson said they don't know much about the victim, except that he might be wearing dark clothing.
The single road leading to the neighborhood was blocked by deputies. That area is now clear.
Homes in the area have been appraised for about $250,000, according to official documents.
LIVE COVERAGE from the scene, now on Good Morning Memphis. Check back for updates.
