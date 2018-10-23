1 taken to hospital after officer-involved car crash in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was taken to the hospital after an officer-involved car crash in Memphis.
Police said the accident happened around 8 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Mt. Moriah Road and American Way.
One person was taken to the hospital.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Woman indicted in fight, deadly stabbing of Memphis woman
- Man killed when metal wind skirt slices through car on I-40
- 13-year-old 8th grader stabs middle school teacher with ‘butcher knife,’ police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
That person’s condition is unknown at this time.
According to MPD, the officer was not injured in the crash.
The officer was not inside the vehicle when the accident happened. The officer’s car was parked while they were directing traffic.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}