1 taken to hospital after officer-involved car crash in Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was taken to the hospital after an officer-involved car crash in Memphis. 

    Police said the accident happened around 8 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Mt. Moriah Road and American Way. 

    One person was taken to the hospital. 

    That person’s condition is unknown at this time. 

    According to MPD, the officer was not injured in the crash. 

    The officer was not inside the vehicle when the accident happened. The officer’s car was parked while they were directing traffic. 

