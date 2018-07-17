1 teen dead, 1 fighting for his life after double shooting at Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a shooting at a Memphis gas station.
According to police, it happened on the 3500 block of Hickory Hill at the Exxon Gas Station.
@ approx. 10pm, offcrs responded to a shooting in the area of Winchester & Hickory Hill. 2 males were located w/gunshot wounds. 1 male was pronounced deceased. 1 male was xported in critical condition to ROH. It is unknown if the victims and susp/s are known to each other.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 17, 2018
Police have not released any information on what may have led to the shooting. FOX13 was on scene as homicide detectives investigated.
Police said one person was dead when they arrived. The other victim was rushed to Regional One and is fighting for his life.
Memphis police told FOX13 the victims were driving in a car that was reported stolen. It was located a short distance from the crime scene.
Investigators said right now they are not releasing any suspect information.
However, police are reviewing surveillance video from neighboring businesses.
