  • 1 teen dead, 1 fighting for his life after double shooting at Memphis gas station

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a shooting at a Memphis gas station. 

    Photos of the crime scene

    According to police, it happened on the 3500 block of Hickory Hill at the Exxon Gas Station. 

    Trending stories:

    Police have not released any information on what may have led to the shooting. FOX13 was on scene as homicide detectives investigated. 

    Police said one person was dead when they arrived. The other victim was rushed to Regional One and is fighting for his life. 

    Memphis police told FOX13 the victims were driving in a car that was reported stolen. It was located a short distance from the crime scene. 

    Investigators said right now they are not releasing any suspect information. 

    However, police are reviewing surveillance video from neighboring businesses. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories