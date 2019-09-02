1 woman dead, 1 detained following shooting in Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a shooting and a FOX13 crew on the scene saw a body lying in the middle of the street.
According to police, they are on the scene on Cochese Road. Police said a woman was pronounced dead, and they have another woman detained after shots rang out.
The street is currently blocked by crime scene tape as police continue to dig for more evidence.
Police said they believe this homicide is connected with the scene on Perkins Road which FOX13 was live from during Good Morning Memphis.
FOX13 is working to learn more information.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
