1 woman dead, officer flown to hospital after crash in north Mississippi, officials say

SARDIS, Miss. - Emergency responders are on the scene of a deadly accident.
One woman was killed, and a police officer was critically injured after a crash on Highway 315 in Sardis, Miss., according to the Panola County coroner.
Officials said the accident happened around 8:30 p.m. at Highway 315 and Highway 55 near the Sonic drive-in.
The coroner's office confirmed that a Sardis police officer was airlifted to Regional One in critical condition.
Neither person involved has been identified as of yet.
The details surrounding the crash are still unclear. Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
This is a developing story. We'll have LIVE updates on the deadly crash on Good Morning Memphis -- starting at 4:30 a.m.
