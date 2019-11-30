1 woman shot while driving her car, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MPD are searching for four men who allegedly shot a woman while she was driving.
Officers responded about 11:32 a.m. on Nov. 21 to the 4400 block of Pleasant Hill Rd. for an aggravated assault, police said.
The officers were told the victims were driving in the area of Hickory Hill Rd. and Ashridge Pl. when someone shot toward the car and struck the 51-year-old woman.
She was taken to Regional One Hospital.
The suspects were in a small, white, older model, four-door sedan with a black trash bag on the front passenger window.
No arrests have been made and this is an ongoing investigation.
If you know anything about the incident, call 901-528-CASH.
