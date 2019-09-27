0 1 year anniversary of prominent city leader's murder in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One year later, authorities are still searching for answers after a city leader was shot and killed in Downtown Memphis.

Phil Trenary, former CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber, was murdered in the 500 block of South Front Street on September 27, 2018. The shooting happened after a city race for charity nearby.

The next day, a police chase in Downtown Memphis with a vehicle that matched the truck involved in the shooting ended in a fiery crash.

Two people were taken into custody and four people were hospitalized.

Quandarious Richardson and McKenney Wright have been indicted by a grand jury on first-degree murder and attempted robbery in relation to the case.

The suspects’ aunts told FOX13 they believe their nephews could have been peer pressured into committing the crime.

Kiesha Patterson said, “Maybe my nephew got in with the wrong kind of people, somebody might have influenced him.”

Wright’s aunt, Freddie Ball, said Wright is mentally disabled and on disability.

Both suspects are expected in court Oct. 31.

Trenary was 64-years-old at the time of his death. He served as CEO since 2014.

The prominent leader founded Exec Express Airlines (Lone Star Airlines) in Oklahoma in 1984 and came to Memphis in 1997 to run what is now Pinnacle.

Below is a snippet of a profile piece done by Memphis Magazine, published in July 2018:

Since 2014, the Chamber has recruited or retained 29,837 jobs and more than $3 billion in capital investment through economic development efforts. Under his leadership, the Chamber launched the Chairman’s Circle, a visionary leadership body dedicated to moving Memphis forward through immediate advocacy efforts and long-term strategic initiatives. The group launched EPIcenter, a hub for local entrepreneurial efforts, and helped fund the Memphis 3.0 Plan. In 2017, he guided an overall organizational effort to increase members’ spending with women- and minority-owned businesses and locally owned small businesses by 300 contracts each. The membership surpassed that goal by 235 percent and 348 percent, respectively.

