1-year-old dies after apparent drowning in bathtub at Memphis home, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a 1-year-old child died after apparently drowning in a bathtub at a Memphis home.
According to MPD, the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 1800 block of Danville Road.
A woman called 911, telling dispatchers that the 1-year-old had “drowned in the bathtub,” according to police.
The child did not survive. This is an ongoing. https://t.co/z6MezAHJnG— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 21, 2019
The child was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in “extremely critical condition, police said. According to police, the child did not survive.
The details surrounding the incident are still unclear. Police are investigating the incident.
