0 1-year-old dies after drowning in bathtub at Memphis home, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a 1-year-old child died after apparently drowning in a bathtub at a Memphis home.

According to MPD, the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 1800 block of Danville Road.

A woman called 911, telling dispatchers that Florey, the 1-year-old, had “drowned in the bathtub,” according to police.

The child's father told FOX13 his wife and sister-in-law were at home when the call was made.

The child was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in “extremely critical condition," police said. According to police, the child did not survive.

Cordarius Coppehe, a neighbor said the child's drowning was tough to hear.

"It's a sad thing to hear about because you don't imagine things to happen. Especially in a community like this," Coppehe said.

Coppehe said the neighborhood is filled with children, which makes the news sadder.

"It's a lot of kids that go around here every day. You want that kid to be successful," Coppehe said. "It's just a sad thing to hear about, really."

The child's father told FOX13 he was not home when the drowning happened, but he also received a call from his wife.

Coppehe said he hopes investigators figure out how it happened.

"I hope the family is okay. But I want to know why the child was unsupervised in the tub in the first place," Coppehe said. "Especially a one-year-old, that's what I'm thinking about."

A source told FOX13 the adults in the house were transported to MPD, possibly for questioning.

The details surrounding the incident are still unclear. Police are investigating the incident

