1-year-old found dead at hotel in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are looking for answers after a 1-year-old was found dead.
Officers were called to the 2500 block of Horizon Lake Dr. around 10:30 Monday morning.
Investigators told FOX13 a woman requested an ambulance after her 1-year-old son was not breathing.
This child was found dead on the scene.
The cause of death is unknown at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
MPD said there were no immediate signs of foul play.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}