0 1-year-old gets face, neck, and arm injures at Cordova daycare

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - A Cordova mother picked up her 1-year-old son from daycare and noticed he had several injuries.

Pictures showed something happened to Jaylen Smith at Kids University in Cordova.

Lisa Hurd, the mother of Jaylen said, “When I asked about what happened, everybody was just running around like they didn’t know what was going on.”

Hurd told FOX13 it happened Tuesday. That’s when she picked her son up from daycare and noticed the injures.

“They were playing and fighting with a toy, and the child hit my child in the head with a toy,” said Hurd.

Pictures show the injuries to his face, neck, and arm. Injuries that should have been caught on their surveillance cameras.

“When I asked them to roll them back (surveillance video) so that I can see what actually happened to my child, they said they were not going to do it,” Hurd said.

The mother said she’s beyond furious and frustrated because she says the daycare did not call her and tell her what happened after the incident.

“So they didn't give me a the opportunity to actually come and check on my child to see what was wrong with him and take him to the hospital then,” Hurd said.

The boy was later taken to the hospital and a MPD report was taken.

While the injuries are not life-threatening, Hurd is concerned because of a lack of clarity and concern for her 1-year-old baby boy.

When we asked Hurd if she was taking her child back to the daycare, she said “No, he’s not at all.”

The Assistant Director of Kid University in Cordova told FOX13 she was not aware of the incident.

