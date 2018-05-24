1-year-old girl dies, left in hot pickup truck all day at Tennessee family's home

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WZTV) - Metro Nashville Police said a 1-year-old girl died after she was left in a hot pickup truck all day Wednesday.
Police said the adoptive father forgot about the little girl after dropping her sibling off at daycare. The toddler was left in a car seat all day in a pickup truck at the family's home on Virginia Avenue.
The adoptive mother found the little girl inside the pickup truck Wednesday night.
The child was pronounced dead after she was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
