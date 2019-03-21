1-year-old in extremely critical condition after woman found baby in bathtub, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a 1-year-old child nearly drowned in a bathtub at a Memphis home.
According to MPD, the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 1800 block of Danville Road.
A woman called 911, telling dispatchers that the 1-year-old had “drowned in the bathtub,” according to police.
Officers responded to an Ambulance call at 1899 Danville Rd. A female caller advised on a 1 yoa child had drowned in the bathtub. The child is being xported to Lebonheur in extremely critical condition.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 21, 2019
The child was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in “extremely critical condition, police said.
The details surrounding the incident are still unclear.
FOX13 has crews on the way to the scene to learn more information. This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}