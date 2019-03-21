  • 1-year-old in extremely critical condition after woman found baby in bathtub, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a 1-year-old child nearly drowned in a bathtub at a Memphis home. 

    According to MPD, the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 1800 block of Danville Road.

    A woman called 911, telling dispatchers that the 1-year-old had “drowned in the bathtub,” according to police.

    The child was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in “extremely critical condition, police said.

    The details surrounding the incident are still unclear. 

