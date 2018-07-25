0 1-year-old LeBohneur patient receives life-saving heart transplant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 1-year-old girl at LeBohneur Children’s Hospital got a life-saving heart transplant Tuesday.

The Tennessee family flew all the way from Germany so that little Aria Draffin could be treated.

Tuesday was finally the day Draffin was in heart surgery.

Now she is recovering, and the family is relieved, but they are not completely stress-free yet.

Draffin turned one on June 1. She celebrated in the hospital.

“She came in right before her first birthday,” said Tonia Draffin, Aria’s grandmother.

The bundle of joy has been in LeBohneur for roughly five weeks.

“She smiles all the time, she's always smiling. I love her. She's the best little girl,” said Draffin.

On Tuesday morning doctors at LeBohnuer performed a four-hour surgery to treat her heart condition, dilated cardiomyopathy.

Her parents flew in with Aria from Germany. They settled down there after her Dad, who is originally from Drummonds, was stationed there in the Army.

“She has to have a new heart to survive and in Germany it is a two-year wait. And Aria does not have two years,” said Tonia Draffin.

Aria will finally have a properly functioning heart, but the baby and her family may not be out of the woods yet.

“Just the surgery and all can be over a million dollars,” said Aria’s grandmother. “There will be other surgeries, Aria will probably need a liver…or a kidney [transplant]. She might have to have another heart transplant. So, the cost is high.”

The family is working with the Children’s Organ Transplant Association to raise money.

Right now, Aria’s parents are with her in Memphis, but her two brothers are still in Germany.

Her family is hoping they can all reunite again soon, and when they return to Memphis in the future it will just be to visit Grandma, and not the hospital.

“This [new heart] is going to mean so much and it's just going to take a lot of pressure off my son and daughter-in-law. They've been going through this since November. We still got a long way to go with her and everything,” said Draffin.

If you are interested in donating:

Contributions may be sent to the Children’s Organ Transplant Association, 2501 West COTA Drive, Bloomington, Indiana, 47403. Checks should be made payable to COTA, with “In Honor of Aria D” written on the memo line.

Secure credit card gifts are accepted online. www.COTAforAriaD.com

There are also fundraisers at local restaurants.

One will take place at Chili's in Millington on Monday, August 13. There will also be one at Red Robin in Cordova on August 15.

Just mention Aria's name and her family will get 30 percent of the sales.

