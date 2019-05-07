1-year-old missing after being taken by father, police said

Memphis police are asking for help to bring home a missing 1-year-old boy.
According to a City Watch alert by Memphis police, Antonio Price Jr, 1, was taken by his father on the 1300 block of South Bellevue.
Police said the Antonio Price Sr. pushed the child's mother to the ground and took the child.
If you know the whereabouts of the child, you are asked to call police at 901-545-2677.
