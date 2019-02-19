MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE: The child and suspect have been found in Mississippi. The child is safe.
Police are desperately searching for a 10-month-old that was taken from a laundromat in Whitehaven.
Sariah Newson was taken by a female acquaintance of her mother. That friend is known as Ariel, 22 (her last name is unknown).
They were last seen leaving driving a 2006 Pontiac registered to the mother Ashley Monroe.
The child was taken from the S&W Coin Laundromat in the 4600 block of Horn Lake.
Newson is 22 pounds, 25 inches long, has brown eyes, brown hair and is wearing a pink shirt that says "I love mommy" with pink leggings.
Ariel is 5'2", 145 pounds last seen wearing white leggings.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Sariah Newson, contact MPD.
