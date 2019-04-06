0 10 new charter schools set to open across Memphis by 2020

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - More than 10 new charter schools may open in Memphis by the beginning of the school year in 2020.

However, according to data from Shelby County Schools, a couple of the schools will not be in areas that are in desperate need of schools.

Several communities in Memphis are in need of an elementary, middle or high school.

The Shelby County School Board accepted 11 applications for charter schools for the 2020 school year.

Eric Dunn said according to this data released by SCS, many of the proposed schools are not going in areas where they are needed.

“Most of them are feeding off the same children,” Dunn said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

There are 54 charter schools under the SCS umbrella.

More than 100,000 students go to those charter schools.

“It also goes back to accountability. Now is the time for the board to say, ‘hey look, let’s really dig deep into these applications,’” Dunn said.

This data released by SCS also shows which areas of the city need more room for students – Cordova, Binghampton, and White Station.

“The charter schools that are coming and that are trying to open, I think they really need to look at the demographics of the city and Shelby County,” Dunn said.

A school board member told FOX13 they will listen to public comments on these charter school applications until the end of the month.

The board will vote on the applications sometime in June.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.