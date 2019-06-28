0 10 people shot in less than 16 hours across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It was a violent night and early morning across the City of Memphis. Ten people were shot in less than 16 hours.

The motives behind each of the shootings are still unknown, but police are investigating the incidents to learn more about potential suspects.

One of the victims was a store owner, according to multiple witnesses on the scene.

ORANGE MOUND

Two of the incidents happened in Orange Mound, one of them deadly.

The first shooting took place around 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of Kimball Avenue.

Investigators said one man – who has not been identified – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition. He later died from his injuries at the hospital.

The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.

According to police, the suspected shooter fled the scene before officers arrived. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and driving a white vehicle.

The second shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Ethel Street in Orange Mound.

According to MPD, three people were shot. Investigators said all three were taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

None of their identities were released.

BERCLAIR

The third shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 600 block of Waring Road. The incident was just outside a small shopping center.

Crime scene stretches across three business plus the entrances to a shopping center. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/nECLMcdV6G — Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) June 28, 2019

The victim – who has not yet been identified – was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses at the scene told FOX13 that the victim was the owner of the store.

Witnesses told FOX13 the shooting happened outside the "Z" Market. One person was detained by police on scene.

Bethel Grove

Less than four hours later, police would be dispatched to the 2400 block of Twain where one man was critically shot and killed.

One person has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Takimon Culp, 24, is charged with First-Degree murder.

Raleigh

A violent home invasion sent three people to the hospital from the 2700 block of W. Barbara Circle.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Friday.

All of them are currently fighting for their lives, police said. Some of the details surrounding this shooting are still unclear, however, FOX13 learned one person was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Minutes later, two people shot showed up to Methodist North by private vehicle.

The second shooting in Raleigh took place just a six-minute from the robbery and home invasion.

Police said one man was shot in the parking lot of the apartment on the 3800 block of North Advantage Drive around 8 a.m. He was taken to Regional One hospital.

The suspect fled the scene in a gray vehicle.

