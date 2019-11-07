10 Shelby County Schools tested positive for traces of lead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - 10 Shelby County schools have tested positive for traces of lead.
According to a statement, routine testing was performed and 10 out of 165 locations had results 1% above the EPA threshold in one or more specific fountains.
Lead testing is required by state law.
Shelby Co. Schools released a statement saying in part:
Even though most of the affected fountains are not frequently used, as part of the District’s proactive and precautionary process, these fountains were all shut off and immediately removed from use, and they do not have any effect on any other fountains or water sources in the building. Parents at affected schools have been notified. SCS is following all of the proper procedures to safely remove these fountains from use and keep our children safe.
The schools listed are:
- Booker T. Washington High School
- Central High School
- Charjean Elementary School
- Chickasaw Middle School
- Double Tree Elementary School
- Gardenview Elementary School
- Havenview Middle School
- Sheffield High School
- Whitehaven Elementary School
- Whitehaven High School
