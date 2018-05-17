10-year-old shot in Memphis neighborhood, 3 juveniles detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A live report from where police believe the shooting happened on Good Morning Memphis
A 10-year-old boy is recovering after being shot Wednesday evening.
According to the Memphis Police Department, at 6:13 p.m. officers responded to a shooting call at 1400 Smythe in the Cherokee Park neighborhood. The juvenile victim was transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition from the scene, but is now listed as non-critical.
Three juveniles known to the victim were detained. No charges at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. https://t.co/WXDZV5GOi8— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 17, 2018
Memphis fire department confirmed to FOX13 the child is 10-years-old.
According to MPD, they have three juveniles detained. Currently, no charges have been filed.
We are working to learn more info. Check back for updates.
