10-year-old shot in Memphis neighborhood

    A 10-year-old boy is recovering after being shot Wednesday evening. 

    According to the Memphis Police Department, at 6:13 p.m. officers responded to a shooting call at 1400 Smythe in the Cherokee Park neighborhood.The boy was transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition from the scene, but is now listed as non-critical.

    Memphis fire department confirmed to FOX13 the child is 10-years-old. 

    According to MPD, they have one person detained. 

