10-year-old shot while playing basketball in Memphis park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 10-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in a Memphis park Wednesday evening.
Police were called to the Cherokee Park neighborhood in the 1400 block of Smythe on Wednesday. A boy had been shot in the face while playing basketball.
FOX13's Scott Madaus spoke with neighbors and police about the shooting. He will have a full report on FOX13 News at 5.
The 10-year-old was transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition from the scene, but is now listed as non-critical. Police told FOX13 he was shot in the nose.
Police said three juveniles were detained, but only one, a 15-year-old, has been charged with reckless endangerment and possession of a handgun in the case.
