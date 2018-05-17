  • 10-year-old shot while playing basketball in Memphis park

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 10-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in a Memphis park Wednesday evening.

    Police were called to the Cherokee Park neighborhood in the 1400 block of Smythe on Wednesday. A boy had been shot in the face while playing basketball.

    FOX13's Scott Madaus spoke with neighbors and police about the shooting. He will have a full report on FOX13 News at 5.

    The 10-year-old was transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition from the scene, but is now listed as non-critical. Police told FOX13 he was shot in the nose. 

    Police said three juveniles were detained, but only one, a 15-year-old, has been charged with reckless endangerment and possession of a handgun in the case.

