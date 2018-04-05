100 people line upside Bartlett Chick-Fil-a for chance to win free food for year

There's a new Chick-fil-a in town.
The store opens at the Shoppes at Bartlett today. According to a Chick-fil-a spokesperson, the restaurant is bringing 80 new jobs, and the first 100 people in line have to chance to win free Chick-fil-a for a year.
It is located at Kirby and Whitten near Stage Road.
They are also collecting books to be a donated to a local organization.
