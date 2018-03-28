0 100 people march to mark 50th anniversary of Fair Housing Act, honor legacy of Dr. King

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - They called it a day of Unity and a Freedom March.

Organizer Debra Williams told us the March is historicist and the first time it has ever been done.

"The turnout is awesome even with the rain. We really didn't anticipate this many people showing up and we are excited about it," Williams said.

Organizer said this March was so important and it was going on rain or shine.

Trending stories:

"We have realtors, we have loan officers and we have attorneys just a little bit of everybody is here," Williams said.

Members of the realty community made the nearly 2 mile walk to the National Civil Rights Museum to mark the 50th anniversary of the signing of the fair housing act. They also did it to mark the assassination of Dr. King.

Francis Anderson showed up for the March even though it would take an extra effort.

"I actually have a bad knee. I got a knee brace and I am hopping right along," Anderson said.

Anderson shared with us that she came out here to be part of the March for one reason.

"I am marching because one other spot for me and fought for freedom I was not able to march."

© 2018 Cox Media Group.