0 11 former FedEx employees, 2 former contractors indicted for stealing mail in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A federal grand jury indicted 11 former FedEx Express employees and two former contractors for the U.S. Postal Service for stealing mail.

The indictments were announced Monday in a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

All 13 people from Memphis are facing federal charges of mail theft.

According to the indictments, the defendants targeted mail – such as gift cards and greeting cards – since “there was a strong likelihood that they contained U.S. currency.”

The employees would search through the mail, remove some of the contents, and smuggle items off the premises.

The release identified each of the former employees who were indicted for stealing mail. They were indicted on “obstruction of correspondence or theft and receipt of stolen mail matter.”

Each person – each a resident of Memphis – is facing up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine:

Braylon Butler, 25

Posely Jones, 25

Florence Guy, 23

Shamika Coleman, 39

Jamal Johnson, 39

Ronald Carter Jr., 32

Katrina Dunlap, 27

Yukelia Brown, 31

Tekesha Henderson, 26

Craig Johnson, 26

Yolanda Barbee, 22

Jerome Pope, 26

Cortez Spencer, 28

FedEx issued a statement regarding the indictments and mail theft charges facing the former employees:

FedEx Express does not tolerate the use of its network for illegal activity. We fully cooperated with authorities in this investigation, and the individuals named in the indictments are no longer employed by FedEx.

Officials held a press conference Monday to provide more details about the indictments and the charges against the former employees.

