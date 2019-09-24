11 juveniles arrested after 'disturbance' at youth detention center

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. - The investigation continues this morning after a disturbance left a juvenile facility on high alert.
FOX13 learned eleven, 18-year-olds have been arrested. According to the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services,
The Wilder Youth Development Center in Somerville in Fayette County.
FOX13 was the only news crew on the scene as state troopers secured the facility.
According to DCS, they called for law enforcement assistance from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Tennessee Highway Patrol secured the perimeter of the campus and sent strike teams. Air support was also provided.
The teens arrested are:
- Devon McNeal
- Brandon Tarleton
- Brandon Barbbee
- Leother Dickens
- Jashun Robertson
- Dakevion Brown
- Antonio Freeman
- Matthew Lewis
- Geronimo Kee
- Joshua Ewing
- Kendontez Murray
The DA told FOX13 multiple windows are damaged and broken. Doors, security cameras, and security mirrors are damaged. Officials are still working to determine the exact dollar amount.
Nobody attempted to escape the property, but multiple children were on the roof and outside their designated dorms, according to officials.
This is still an ongoing and active investigation.
